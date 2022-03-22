Exciting finale on the cards on the cards at the Indian Athletics Grand Prix

An exciting finale to the early season competitions looks to be in order as the second and last leg of the Indian athletics Grand Prix is to be held at the Chandrasekharan Nair stadium here on Tuesday.

The two Open events in throws and jumps and the first leg of the Grand Prix earlier this month has indeed been an eye opener to the form that the athletes, especially those in the National camps, has reached through the last few months of sustained training what with the long jumpers, in particular, attaining new peaks.

The event is not on the cards for Tuesday, but then there are adequate pointers that those in the fray could live up to the expectations. On focus, thereby, should be the National record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Punjab), who stands head and shoulder above of his rivals.

Likewise, there could be also much attention on Kamalpreet Kaur, the Tokyo Olympics finalist, on whether she would be able to get to the groove, much in advance to the Federation Cup which is to be held in Kozhikode early next month.

Beyond the circle, there are others who should be sizing up their chances in the big events of the year ahead including Avinash Sable who has remained steady in his progress in the men’s 3000m steeple chase for some time now, the intermediate hurdler, Dharun Ayyasamy and the National 100m record holder in men, Amiya Kumar Mallick.

Perhaps, the other who should hog the limelight is likely to be Eldose Paul who having got past the qualifying norms for both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games should be making a sincere effort his season best of 16.98m.