A strong headwind spoiled M. Sreeshankar’s comeback as the ace long jumper could only manage a modest 7.94m while winning the event in the Indian Grand Prix-3 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Monday.

Although Sreeshankar’s run-up was hampered due to the wind, he registered 7.83m off his first attempt. Sreeshankar’s second best effort of 7.90m came in his fourth attempt, while he fouled his fifth.

“I was struggling quite a lot because it was very windy. I just couldn’t find any sort of rhythm. This was my competition after injury and I am picking up quite well. I will be able to improve in the coming competitions,’’ said Sreeshankar who is currently ranked six in the world.

“I think Sreeshankar did well considering how bad the conditions were. But we had set a target of crossing eight metres here so we are a bit disappointed. We will be now heading to USA for training and competitions. He will be taking part in a meet in Philadelphia on April 30,’’ said Sreeshankar’s coach and father S. Murali.

The day’s notable performance came from Rubina Yadav (Haryana) who achieved the qualifying mark of Asian Games by clearing 1.81m in women’s high jump. Maharashtra’s Tejeas Ashok Shirse also grabbed eyeballs by clocking a personal best while winning the men’s 110m in 13.81s.

Amlan Borgohain pipped Amiya Kumar Mallick for the gold in men’s 100m and later the Assamese sprinter blitzed the field in 200m to complete a double. Hima Das strolled to a win in the women’s 200m while Kerala’s Muhammed Ajmal effortlessly won the 400m gold.