Athletics

World record holder Jacob Kiplimo to run Delhi Half Marathon

Jacob Kiplimo, the reigning world half-marathon champion, will look to add another feather to his cap after winning both the RAK Half-Marathon in the UAE and the Great North Run half-marathon last week.

PTI
15 September, 2022 16:16 IST
15 September, 2022 16:16 IST
Jacob Kiplimo won the Great North Run Half-Marathon in the U.K.

Jacob Kiplimo won the Great North Run Half-Marathon in the U.K. | Photo Credit: AP

Jacob Kiplimo, the reigning world half-marathon champion, will look to add another feather to his cap after winning both the RAK Half-Marathon in the UAE and the Great North Run half-marathon last week.

Uganda’s world half-marathon record holder Jacob Kiplimo will feature in the Delhi Half Marathon on October 16, the organisers announced on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Kiplimo is the reigning world half-marathon champion after winning the title in 2020. Last year, he ran a phenomenal world record time of 57:31 in Lisbon. The young star has already had an outstanding season, winning both the RAK Half-Marathon in the UAE in February and the Great North Run half-marathon last Sunday.

ALSO READ - Mo Farah returns to winning ways in London half-marathon

Kiplimo had also won a 10,000m bronze in the World Athletics Championships in USA and a memorable 5,000m/10,000m double at the Commonwealth Games last month.

‘In good shape’

Ethiopia’s Amdework Walelegn improved on the Delhi course record to clock 58:53 in 2020, but Kiplimo believes he can run the fastest half-marathon ever seen on Indian soil during his first visit to the country next month.

“I have been told that the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon course is a quick one and the record suggests that you can run fast times there...with a month to go to the race, I am in good shape, and I will focus on preparing specifically for the race over the next few weeks,” said Kiplimo.

“I had a successful track season although I would have liked to have done a little better at the World Championships, but I have not raced too much this year, so I am still fresh and I want to show the people of Delhi and India what I am capable of,” he added.

The 17th edition of Delhi Half Marathon, a World Athletics elite label event, has a new title sponsor, with the race promoter Procam International joining forces with India’s leading natural resources conglomerate, Vedanta Limited.

The race has a prize fund of USD 268,000, and the international elite field will have its sights on the first prize of USD 27,000 for both men and women.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Meet Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us