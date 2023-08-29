MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former world champion Pittman was ‘kissed inappropriately by a coach’

Pittman, the 2003 and 2007 women’s world 400 metres hurdles champion, said Rubiales’s kiss triggered memories from her time in elite athletics and showed how times have changed.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 12:31 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Jana Pittman, former Australia world champion celebrates after winning the women’s 400m final. (File Photo)
Jana Pittman, former Australia world champion celebrates after winning the women’s 400m final. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jana Pittman, former Australia world champion celebrates after winning the women’s 400m final. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AP

Australia’s former track world champion Jana Pittman has said she was kissed by a coach during her athletics career, a revelation that echoes the scandal engulfing Spanish football.

Prosecutors in Spain are investigating Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the medal ceremony of the Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales’s kiss has sparked a massive backlash, but he has so far refused to resign, despite being asked to by the Spanish football federation.

Pittman, the 2003 and 2007 women’s world 400 metres hurdles champion, said Rubiales’s kiss triggered memories from her time in elite athletics and showed how times have changed.

A kiss on the lips with Federation President was not consensual, says Hermoso

“I have been kissed inappropriately by a coach, not mine, an international coach where it was a cultural norm in that setting,” Pittman, now 40, told a talk show for Australian broadcaster ABC.

“And I didn’t really think anything of it until I witnessed this on television.”

At present 81 Spanish players, including Hermoso, are on strike until the leadership changes at Spain’s football federation.

Hermoso has said the incident left her feeling “vulnerable and like the victim of an assault”.

Spanish football great Andres Iniesta has said the World Cup triumph of the women’s team has been “tarnished” by Rubiales’s behaviour.

Pittman did not name the coach who kissed her while she was an athlete.

“I didn’t even reflect on it at that moment, I knew him quite well, he was a very friendly coach, so I didn’t take it personally,” she said.

“In that context, it wasn’t meant in a way that was discriminatory against me.”

However, the Australian said she now looks differently on the incident in the wake of the Women’s World Cup final. Pittman, who is now a doctor, said it was important to speak up to ensure professional sport is a safe place for women.

“If we don’t stand up for it in a public setting, it’s really a misdemeanour for women globally,” she added.

Pittman said the “hardest and saddest thing” about the Rubiales scandal is that it casts a shadow over “what this incredible World Cup means for women in sport”.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jana Pittman /

Luis Rubiales /

Jenni Hermoso

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former world champion Pittman was ‘kissed inappropriately by a coach’
    AFP
  2. National Sports Day 2023: Celebrating Dhyan Chand on Hockey wizard’s birth anniversary
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023, Day One Results: Djokovic, Swiatek, Gauff move to second round; Rune, Sakkari knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Esport to allow Russian competitors to fly national flag
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023: Djokovic eases past Muller in first round, set to regain No. 1 ranking
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Former world champion Pittman was ‘kissed inappropriately by a coach’
    AFP
  2. Neeraj and I are happy to do well in javelin, a sport once dominated by Europeans: Nadeem
    PTI
  3. World Athletics Championships: Lyles, Richardson and lots of unknowns as track gets ready for Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Full list of medal winners, Indian results
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships in pictures: A night to remember for India in Budapest
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former world champion Pittman was ‘kissed inappropriately by a coach’
    AFP
  2. National Sports Day 2023: Celebrating Dhyan Chand on Hockey wizard’s birth anniversary
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023, Day One Results: Djokovic, Swiatek, Gauff move to second round; Rune, Sakkari knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  4. Esport to allow Russian competitors to fly national flag
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2023: Djokovic eases past Muller in first round, set to regain No. 1 ranking
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment