Athletics

Kenya’s Jepchirchir out of world championship marathon with injury

Jepchirchir was one of the favourites for the title having also won the New York marathon last year as well as the Boston Marathon in April.

Reuters
11 July, 2022 18:38 IST
FILE PHOTO: First place finisher Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya participates in a ceremony after crossing the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. 

FILE PHOTO: First place finisher Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya participates in a ceremony after crossing the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.  | Photo Credit: AP

Olympic women’s marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya will miss the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, due to a right hip injury, her agent told  Reuters on Monday.

Kenyan news outlet Nation reported the 28-year-old runner first felt discomfort last week after which Team Kenya’s doctor advised her to rest.

“For sure the hip and the whole leg is painful,” she was quoted as saying by the African outlet.

“I am so disappointed but I would rather not aggravate the injury since we still have another world event next year before my Olympic title defence at the 2024 Paris summer Games.”

Reuters has contacted Athletics Kenya for a statement.

Jepchirchir beat compatriot Brigid Kosgei and American Molly Seidel to win gold in Tokyo last year. Jepchirchir’s compatriot Ruth Chepngetich is the defending world champion and has the fastest time this season.

The women’s marathon at the worlds will be held on July 18.

