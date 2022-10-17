Jyothi Yarraji became the first Indian woman to finish the 100m women’s hurdles race with a sub-13 timing as she clocked 12.82s at the 61st National Open Athletics Championship in Bengaluru on Monday. Jyothi broke her own national record set earlier this year.

She had legal wind assistance during the race, however, all records are subject to ratification. Jyothi has been in stellar form since breaking Anuradha Biswal’s record earlier this year.

However, in her record- breaking spree it has not always been smooth sailing. Jyothi, with all eyes on her, stumbled over the hurdles at the Inter-State Athletics Championship in Chennai in June. She suffered the heart break at a time when many expected her to dominate the race.

Watch the race to forget for Jyothi Yarraji, here:

Jyothi was in the 10th class when she first thought of becoming an athlete. At that time, it was a ludicrous ambition for a poor girl in Vishakapatnam. At least that’s what she thought at that time. “My father is a security guard and my mother is a cleaner in hospitals. I’d always been told the path to come out of that was through studies. When it came to sports, I had no knowledge of how to start. That’s why I started only in Class 10. I got into it only because my physical education teacher told me I should try it out,” she told Sportstar earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Jyothi Yarraji smashes own 100m hurdles national record in UK