Jyothi Yarraji breaks national record in 100m hurdles, clocks 12.82s

Jyothi has been in stellar form since breaking Anuradha Biswal’s record earlier this year.

Team Sportstar
17 October, 2022 21:14 IST
Jyothi Yarraji became the first Indian woman to finish the 100m women’s hurdles race with a sub-13 timing as she clocked 12.82s at the 61st National Open Athletics Championship in Bengaluru on Monday. Jyothi broke her own national record set earlier this year.

She had legal wind assistance during the race, however, all records are subject to ratification. Jyothi has been in stellar form since breaking Anuradha Biswal’s record earlier this year.

However, in her record- breaking spree it has not always been smooth sailing. Jyothi, with all eyes on her, stumbled over the hurdles at the Inter-State Athletics Championship in Chennai in June. She suffered the heart break at a time when many expected her to dominate the race.

Watch the race to forget for Jyothi Yarraji, here:

Jyothi was in the 10th class when she first thought of becoming an athlete. At that time, it was a ludicrous ambition for a poor girl in Vishakapatnam. At least that’s what she thought at that time. “My father is a security guard and my mother is a cleaner in hospitals. I’d always been told the path to come out of that was through studies. When it came to sports, I had no knowledge of how to start. That’s why I started only in Class 10. I got into it only because my physical education teacher told me I should try it out,” she told Sportstar earlier this year.

Jyothi Yarrai progression in the 100m hurdles
13.03 seconds
2020 Inter University Championships, Moodbidri
Record or not – Does not break Anuradha Biswal’s NR of 13.38 seconds set in 2002 since in the absence of dope control or wind instruments, her time can’t be ratified
13.09 seconds (+ 2.1m/s tailwind)
April 2022 Federation Cup, Calicut
Record or not – Not a record due to tailwind of 2.1m/s (Wind assistance over 2m/s makes a timing not elligible for NR)
13.23 seconds (-0.1 m/s)
10 May 2022 Limassol International, Cyprus
Record or not? Yarraji broke the 20 year old national record of 13.38 set by Anuradha Biswal in 2002
13.11 seconds (+ 0.3 m/s)
22 May 2022 Loughborough International, Loughborough
Record or not? Yarraji broke her own record for the first time.
13.04 seconds (+1.4 m/s)
26 May 2022 Harry Schulting Games, Vught
Record or not? Yarraji broke her own record for the second time.
12.79 seconds (+ 2.5 m/s)
4 October 2022 National Games, Gandhinagar
Record or not? Yarraji goes under 13 seconds for the first time but does not get a record due to tailwind above legal limit.
12.82 seconds (+ 0.9 m/s)
17 October 2022 National Open Championships, Bangalore

