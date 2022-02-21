Krishna Jayasankar wins silver in Conference USA Indoor meet

Krishna Jayasankar won the silver medal in the women's discus throw event at the Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, representing University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), took second place with a personal best throw of 15m.

Iceland's Erna Gunnarsdottir (16.79m) took gold, while Cayman Islands' Lacee Barnes (14.86m) finished third.