Krishna Jayasankar wins silver in Conference USA Indoor meet

Team Sportstar
21 February, 2022 21:47 IST

File image of Krishna Jayasankar. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Krishna Jayasankar won the silver medal in the women's discus throw event at the Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, representing University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), took second place with a personal best throw of 15m.

Iceland's Erna Gunnarsdottir (16.79m) took gold, while Cayman Islands' Lacee Barnes (14.86m) finished third.