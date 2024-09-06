MagazineBuy Print

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Diamond League season finale in Brussels

Neeraj is two points adrift of Czechia’s Jakub Vadlech. Grenada’s Anderson Peters and German star Julian Weber occupy the top two spots with 29 and 21 points respectively.

Published : Sep 06, 2024 12:55 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File image of Neeraj Chopra during the Paris 2024 Olympics.
File image of Neeraj Chopra during the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

File image of Neeraj Chopra during the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

India’s two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has qualified for this month’s season finale of the prestigious Diamond League after finishing fourth in the overall standings at the end of its 14 series meetings across the world.

The season finale will be a two-day affair on September 13 and 14 in Brussels. Neeraj accumulated 14 points from his two second-place finishes in the one-day meets held in Doha and Lausanne.

He skipped the last series meet in Zurich on Thursday.

The 26-year-old is two points adrift of Czechia’s Jakub Vadlech. Grenada’s Anderson Peters and German star Julian Weber occupy the top two spots with 29 and 21 points respectively. Peters had pipped Weber in the Zurich meet.

Neeraj, who won gold in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and added a silver to his kitty in the Paris edition last month, has been struggling with his fitness this season.

READ | Neeraj’s chase for Mount 90 hobbled by injury but summit in sight

The Haryana-athlete has talked about a groin injury troubling him since before the Olympic Games that has come in the way of his quest to hit the 90m mark.

The Indian finished second in the Lausanne Diamond Leg, bested by Peters, who threw 90.61m. In the Paris Olympics, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem had taken the gold with a monster throw of 92.97m.

“First goal, go to the doctor and make my groin 100 per cent fit and also I will be technically better and try to throw far again,” he had said last month about his plans for this year and the coming one.

Neeraj had won the Lausanne leg in 2022 and 2023 and finished second behind Vadlejch in the winner-takes-all finale in Eugene, USA, last year.

Each Diamond League season finale champion is awarded a prestigious “Diamond Trophy”, USD 30,000 prize money and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships.

The DL finale will mark the end of Neeraj’s season.

