More Sports Athletics Athletics London Marathon mass race cancelled, elite race on: race organisers The 2021 version of the race - held in March or April since it began in 1981 - will be held on Oct. 3. Reuters LONDON 06 August, 2020 22:38 IST An elite-only race, on a multi-lap, fan-free circuit featuring Eliud Kipchoge (in picture) and Kenenisa Bekele, will be held on Oct. 4. - Getty Images Reuters LONDON 06 August, 2020 22:38 IST The mass participation London Marathon has been cancelled due to COVID-19 but an elite-only race, on a multi-lap, fan-free circuit and featuring Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele, will be held on Oct. 4, organisers said on Thursday.The 2021 version of the race - held in March or April since it began in 1981 - will be held on Oct. 3.London's elite-only race will be held without spectators on a 19.8 lap course in a "controlled secure biosphere" around St James's Park. The finish line will be in its traditional place on The Mall.