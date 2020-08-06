London Marathon mass race cancelled, elite race on: race organisers

The mass participation London Marathon has been cancelled due to COVID-19 but an elite-only race, on a multi-lap, fan-free circuit and featuring Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele, will be held on Oct. 4, organisers said on Thursday.

The 2021 version of the race - held in March or April since it began in 1981 - will be held on Oct. 3.

London's elite-only race will be held without spectators on a 19.8 lap course in a “controlled secure biosphere” around St James's Park. The finish line will be in its traditional place on The Mall.