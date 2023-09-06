MagazineBuy Print

Lyles, Richardson confirmed for 100m at Diamond League Final

Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson, fresh off 100-meter titles at the World Athletics Championships, will run the event in next week’s Prefontaine Classic, the Diamond League Final.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 10:21 IST , Los Angeles - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Noah Lyles confirms 100m participation at the Diamond League Final.
FILE PHOTO: Noah Lyles confirms 100m participation at the Diamond League Final. | Photo Credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Noah Lyles confirms 100m participation at the Diamond League Final. | Photo Credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE

Meet organizers announced the US sprint stars would compete at the September 16 showdown at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Meet organizers announced the US sprint stars would compete at the September 16 showdown at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Richardson followed her 100m victory at the US championships in Eugene in July by winning the 100 world crown and taking third at 200m last month in Budapest as well as helping the US women’s 4x100 relay capture gold.

Lyles staked his claim as the world’s fastest man by sweeping the 100 and 200 world titles and helping a US 4x100 men’s relay triumph.

Lyles is a four-time Diamond League Final champion in the 200, taking the crown in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022. He seeks his first title at 100m after setting a wind-legal personal best of 9.83 seconds this year to rank first in the world.

Related Topics

Noah Lyles /

Sha'Carri Richardson /

Diamond League Final

