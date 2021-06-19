'Colossal sportsperson': Indians pay tribute to Milkha Singh

Indians on Twitter paid tribute to sprint legend Milkha Singh, who died on Friday of COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as a "colossal sportsperson who captured the nation's imagination."

Milkha died in a Chandigarh hospital after a month-long battle with COVID-19; he lost his wife Nirmal Kaur, a former national volleyball captain, to the same ailment. He was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

"In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation's imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians," Modi said on Twitter.

"His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away."

We lost a Gem. He will always remain as an inspiration for every Indian. May his soul Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/7gT2x8Bury — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) June 18, 2021

Olympic-bound star javelin throwers Neeraj Copra tweeted: "We lost a Gem. He will always remain an inspiration for every Indian. May his soul Rest in peace."

A huge loss for the sport of athletics today. Rest well #MilkhaSingh ji. — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) June 18, 2021

Sports Authority of India (SAI) expressed "immense sadness at the demise of one of India’s greatest ever sportspersons 'The Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh. A gold medalist at the CWG & Asian Games, he held the 400m national record for 38 years. Condolences to his family & the millions whom he inspired," the SAI said in a tweet.

Athletics Federation of India said in a tweet: "Very very sad news for all #Indians, legend Shri Milkha Singh Ji passed away."

Very sad,heartbreaking to hear flying sikh Sardar Milkha singh ji is no more.. waheguru #RIPMilkhaSinghji — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 18, 2021

"A huge loss for the sport of athletics today. Rest well #MilkhaSingh ji," Olympica Anju Bobby George tweeted.

"Really shocked by the demise of the legend Milkha sir. You will forever have a very special place in my heart. The Flying Sikh will live forever. RIP," said sprinter Mohamad Anas Yahiya.

Had the honour of meeting you and you blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest RIP Milkha Singh sir .. the world will miss a legend like you .. #MilkhaSingh — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 18, 2021

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also expressed his condolences: "Very sad. Heartbreaking to hear flying Sikh Sardar Milkha Singh ji is no more... waheguru RIP Milkha Singh ji."

Tennis star Sania Mirza said, "Had the honour of meeting you and you blessed me so many times .. the kindest and warmest Palms up together RIP Milkha Singh sir .. the world will miss a legend like you ..MilkhaSingh."

Rest in peace legend#MilkhaSingh — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) June 18, 2021

"Really shocked and sad to learn about the passing away of the legend Milkha Singh ji. Om Shanti," Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia said.

Doubles badminton player Jwala Gutta said: "What an inspiration you were to the millions like us…. There will be none like you sir. Rest in peace, legend Milkha Singh Flag of India Woman bowing deeply," she posted.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian football team also mourned Milkha's death. "We join the nation in mourning the loss of the iconic 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh. His incredible achievements will continue to inspire future generations. May his soul rest in peace RIP.