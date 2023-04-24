Athletics

Farah says Great North Run will be his final race

Farah finished ninth in his final marathon in London on Sunday, clocking 2:10:28 - nine minutes behind winner Kelvin Kiptum.

Britain’s Mo Farah poses after the men’s race at the London Marathon.

Britain’s four-times Olympic champion Mo Farah said he will end his athletics career at the Great North Run in September.

The 40-year-old will compete at the 10km Great Manchester Run on May 21 before the Great North Run half-marathon on Sept. 10.

“Part of me was wanting to cry,” Farah told BBC on Sunday after the London Marathon. “I will miss that feeling, I am emotional today.

“I want to pass that on. The Great North Run is going to be my last ever run and that will be my goodbye.

“My career has been amazing, my wife and kids have been with me throughout this journey and I want to give time to them now, as well as getting involved in grassroots sport and give back to this sport.”

Farah has won the Great North Run six times.

