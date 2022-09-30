National Games: Munita Prajapati, determined and driven, soldiers on in pain

Five kilometers into the start of the women’s 20km race walk event at the National Games in Gandhinagar, Munita Prajapati knew she had goofed up. Instead of stepping on the track with the ball of her left foot, she had struck the hard cement track at the IIT Gandhingar with the tip of her big toe.

“Immediately I knew I had hurt myself. Pagal jaise dard kiya. (It hurt like crazy). I could feel that the nail had come off,” she remembers thinking. By the end of the race Munita’s toenail was a bright shade of blue.

It never crossed the 20-year-old’s mind though to throw in the towel. She led all the way from the start before crossing the finish line to win gold with a new National Games record of 1.38.20, nearly three minutes clear of second place Mansi Negi of Uttarakhand. Only after that did she finally get her toe tightly bandaged in white gauze.

“Last year during a selection trials for the junior world championships, I picked up a shin pain in my left leg. I was part of the leading group but I gave up that race. I felt really bad because I had missed out the chance of competing in a international competition. After that, I vowed I won’t ever leave a race no matter how much it was hurting,” she says.

Monetary incentive

There was another reason that Munita was willing to grit through the pain. A few days earlier, the Uttar Pradesh State government announced prize money of ₹6 lakh to the gold medallist at the National Games. That money would be a monetary windfall for her.

Munita who grew up in Sahwajpur – some 15 kilometers from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh – has never been ‘comfortable’. Things were already tight when her father – Birju Prajapati used to work as an electrician in Mumbai. Matters became desperate in 2011 when he suffered a serious electrical shock during his work. “He lost many fingers on his hand and a toe on his foot. He had to come back home and was unable to work. He came back home and was doing nothing for two years. Now works as a construction worker in Kashi (Benares),” says Prajapati, who also has two elder sisters and a younger brother.

So in 2016, when her elder sister Pooja suggested she take up sports, it wasn’t purely out of a love for the game. It was because the game was seen as a chance to get a government job and secure the families finances.

Sahwajpur has a tradition of producing runners looking to clear the physical exams for the army. But back in 2016, when Munita went to coach Nirbhay Pal – who eventually joined the army himself – she was told she should take up race walking. “I thought I should be a runner. I used to run for fun. I didn’t even understand what race walking was. It looked so strange. But he insisted I took part in that only,” she says.

Success

The choice to pick up the then unfamiliar sport would pay off. Munita would win gold medals at the district level, then be picked in a selection trials for the Sports Authority of India in Bhopal. Crucially, she would go on to win a gold medal at the 2018 Khelo India Games. “I got a scholarship of ₹10,000 a month because of that medal. That was very important for me. I was able to contribute to my family and I was also able to buy some things I needed,” she says.

She continued to build on her performance at the Khelo India Games, going on to win the gold medal and set a new national record of 47.53.58 in the women’s 10km race walk at the Junior National Championships in 2021. That would have allowed her to compete at her first Junior World Championships but for the injury she picked up at the selection trials for the same competition a few weeks later.

It was around that time that Munita decided to shift training base to Bangalore under former-two-time-Olympian-turned-coach Gurmeet Singh. She’s rated very highly by the former Indian men’s 20km race walk record holder. “I knew within the first training session that I wanted to work with her. She is very hard working and she has worked a lot on her technique. She has made a lot of improvement. She had a habit of crossing her legs during her stride which cost her energy and wasted time. Her stride length was also very long. We have reduced it a lot,” says Gurmeet.

In the time Munita has been working with Gurmeet, her performance has steadily improved. After missing out at the Junior World Championships, she finally competed in her first international event – at the racewalking World Cup in Muscat earlier this year. Partnering Commonwealth Games silver medallist Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat, she would win a bronze in the team event.

Munita clocked just an average 1.45.03 in Muscat but improved that to 1.40.03 in the Indian Race Walking Championships in Ranchi a month later. She has shaved off another couple of minutes at the National Games. Coach Gurmeet is optimistic. “If she keep improving and working hard, she has very good potential to be clocking less than 1.30.00 (one hour and thirty minutes). She is one of the best junior racewalkers we are seeing coming up now,” Gurmeet says.

For that, he’s looking to correct some deep set issues as well. “Munita is very lean. She is about 5 foot 3 inches tall and is only around 41kg. And some days she will even be walking at 39kg. She hasn’t always had the best nutrition as a child and because of that, there is a lot of stress on her joints. We are trying to get her to add a couple of kilos at least,” he says.

Food supplements aren’t cheap and neither is her kit. Race walkers use specialised shoes with a hard sole on the heel. “It’s really hard to get them in India. We usually have to ask someone who is travelling abroad to get them for us. And they are expensive. It costs ₹12,000 to ₹14,000 to get a pair and one pair only lasts about two or three competitions because the heel gets worn out very quickly. And I don’t have a job. I still have to manage with only the ₹10,000 I’m getting as a scholarship. I can’t ask my family for funds any more,” she says.

Now that she has won gold at the National Games, Munita is hoping she might have done enough to get a job or at the very least get the prize money her State government has promised to medal winners. “When I started my career in athletics, it was because my sister thought I would get a job. But the more I’ve competed, [the more] my goals have changed. Now my goal is to go to the Olympics. That is my dream now. If I get a job, it isn’t my final goal but it will allow me to chase my dream. If I get a job or the prize money, I will be able to focus completely on my training. I know I have the potential to perform at the international level,” she says.

Experience pays off

If 20-year-old Munita showed the potential of youth, 38-year-old Devender Singh showed the value of experience in the men’s 20km race walk competition also held at IIT Gandhinagar. Devender representing Services seemed to have been pipped to second place with about 50 metres when 21-year-old Suraj Panwar of Uttarakhand went past him in the final turn. Suraj didn’t seal the win and coasted towards the finish line, seemingly assured of the win.

However, in a last gasp effort, Devender overtook his younger rival to win in a photo finish. While both walkers recorded identical times of 1.26.25, the photo finish revealed that while Suraj had clocked 1.26.24.10, Devender had dipped over the finish line 5/1000th of a second earlier with a time of 1.26.24.05.

“Even though he was leading almost at the end, I noticed that he wasn’t extending his lead. I knew then that I had a chance. If he was a little more experienced he would have pushed himself all the way to the end. Suraj will learn that with time,” Devender would say later.