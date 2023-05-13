Athletics

Neeraj Chopra to be in action at FBK Games in Netherlands on June 4

A season-opening title in his kitty earlier this month, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands on June 4.

PTI
New Delhi 13 May, 2023 18:48 IST
New Delhi 13 May, 2023 18:48 IST
Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. | Photo Credit: ANI

A season-opening title in his kitty earlier this month, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands on June 4.

A season-opening title in his kitty earlier this month, Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo in the Netherlands on June 4.

The 25-year-old Chopra had won the Doha leg of Diamond League Meeting series on May 5 with a world leading throw of 88.67m.

“Another Olympic Champion is coming to Hengelo! With a personal best of 89.94m and an Olympic gold medal, javelin thrower @Neeraj_chopra1 is always pushing the limits,” the FBK Games organisers said in their social media handles.

Also Read
Olympic champion Jacobs ‘inspired’ by Kerley rivalry as showdown looms

The FBK Games, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level meet, took its name from Fanny Blankers-Koen, who won four gold medals at the 1948 Olympic Games in London.

Chopra, the reigning Diamond League champion, is set to face reigning world champion Anderson Peters again at the FBK Games, which will be the second meeting in one month between the world’s top two javelin throwers.

Peters had finished third in Doha with a best throw of 85.88m, while Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic was second with 88.63m.

After finishing third in Doha, Peters had said that his next competition will be at Hengelo.

Last year, Chopra finished second behind Peters in the World Championships in USA and the duo are set to continue their rivalry this year also. Chopra, who is currently training at Antalya in Turkey, will also take part in the Ostrava Golden Spike event in Czech Republic, another World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level meet, on June 27.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Mo Farah announces Great North Run as his final race

Murali Sreeshankar on aiming for an Olympic medal, camaraderie for other jumpers, plans for 2023 season

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us