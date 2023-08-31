MagazineBuy Print

Zurich Diamond League, Live Updates: World champion Neeraj Chopra, long jumper Sreeshankar in action

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Zurich Diamond League meeting where Neeraj Chopra, newly-crowned world champion in javelin throw, and long jumper M. Sreeshankar will be in action.

Updated : Aug 31, 2023 22:48 IST

Team Sportstar
Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra (left) and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar (right) will be in action at the Zurich Diamond League today.
Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra (left) and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar (right) will be in action at the Zurich Diamond League today. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra (left) and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar (right) will be in action at the Zurich Diamond League today.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Zurich Diamond League meeting where Neeraj Chopra, newly-crowned world champion in javelin throw, and long jumper M. Sreeshankar will be in action. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Letzigrund in Zürich, Switzerland.

  • August 31, 2023 22:44
    Indians in action and their event schedule

    Men’s Long Jump - M. Sreeshankar - 11:54PM IST

    Men’s Javelin Throw - Neeraj Chopra - 12:12AM IST

Diamond League /

Neeraj Chopra /

M. Sreeshankar

