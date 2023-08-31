Zurich Diamond League, Live Updates: World champion Neeraj Chopra, long jumper Sreeshankar in action

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the Zurich Diamond League meeting where Neeraj Chopra, newly-crowned world champion in javelin throw, and long jumper M. Sreeshankar will be in action.

Updated : Aug 31, 2023 22:48 IST

Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra (left) and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar (right) will be in action at the Zurich Diamond League today. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Zurich Diamond League meeting where Neeraj Chopra, newly-crowned world champion in javelin throw, and long jumper M. Sreeshankar will be in action. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Letzigrund in Zürich, Switzerland.