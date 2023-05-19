Athletics

Neeraj Chopra to compete at Fanny Blankers-Koen and Paavo Nurmi Games

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, after opening his season at the Doha Diamond League earlier this month, will next compete at Fanny Blankers-Koen Games (June 4) and Paavo Nurmi Games (June 13).

PTI
NEW DELHI 19 May, 2023 21:13 IST
NEW DELHI 19 May, 2023 21:13 IST
FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra, Olympic champion in men’s javelin throw.

FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra, Olympic champion in men’s javelin throw. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, after opening his season at the Doha Diamond League earlier this month, will next compete at Fanny Blankers-Koen Games (June 4) and Paavo Nurmi Games (June 13).

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will look to better his silver medal-winning effort in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku in Finland on June 13, which will be his third competition of the season.

The 25-year-old Chopra had won gold in the first leg of the prestigious Diamond League series in Doha on May 5 in his season opening event.

Also Read
TCS World 10K Bengaluru: Defending champion Nicholas Kipkorir calls on his “friends” to assist each other

Before the Paavo Nurmi Games, he will take part in the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo, the Netherlands on June 4.

German star Johannes Vetter, who famously failed to even qualify for the final round of the Tokyo Olympic Games after entering the quadrennial games as hot favourite, will renew his rivalry with Chopra in nearly two years.

The Paavo Nurmi Games is a World Athletics Continental Tour gold-level meet.

Besides Vetter, Chopra will also compete against Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch, Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, European champion Julian Weber of Germany and European Championships bronze medallist Lassi Etelatolo of Finland in the event.

A year ago in Turku, Chopra threw 89.30 metres to bag silver, and later improved the distance to 89.94 metres to finish second in the World Championships in Eugene, USA.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Mo Farah announces Great North Run as his final race

Murali Sreeshankar on aiming for an Olympic medal, camaraderie for other jumpers, plans for 2023 season

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us