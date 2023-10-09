Neeraj Chopra: Throwing 90 metres a target but will take one step at a time

Indian athletes are fearless now and can take on the best in the world as there is a lot of self-belief in their capabilities, said Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic, World and Asian Games javelin throw champion.

“It is also because of the great support from the Sports Authority of India, the Governments and a lot of corporate groups coming forward to promote sports a long way,” the 25-year-old Chopra said after inaugurating the Under Armour showroom in the City here on Monday.

“I am honestly grateful to SAI for organising so many camps in the run-up to all major events. It was a revolution of a kind,” he added.

Questioned whether he would cross the 90m barrier soon, a smiling Chopra said he would definitely target it but would like to take it step by step.

“Well, I can only speak about javelin on whether my achievements are going to inspire many more to take up athletics. Yes, I am glad to say that a lot of boys and girls are showing great interest in javelin after my feats,” he said.

“Yes, it has been a very tough journey and interestingly the first thoughts of how it would be to make it to the Olympics first crossed my thoughts here in this City in 2015 when I competed in the Junior Fed Cup meet and won a gold,” Chopra said.

“Honestly, to reach this level I had to put in a lot of effort, stay focussed and overcome a lot of hardship like travelling in trains in unreserved compartments and sharing accommodation with many other fellow athletes,” he added.

What keeps him motivated?

“We all know how legends like Michael Phelps (swimmer), Usain Bolt (athletics) have won multiple medals in Olympics and World championships. So, as competitions keep coming, we keep working hard and get more competitive,” Chopra said.

“I am looking at a long career for sure and at the same time to keep winning medals for the country,” he added.

“But, I appeal to the parents not to complain about facilities in the early days of any young athlete. They have to be patient. The first thing they have to see is that the kids have the zeal in them to dream big and work hard towards the goal. Well, now you have so many world-class facilities available in many cities across India,” said Chopra, who also visited Gopi Chand Badminton Academy, Keystone Basketball Academy and other sports centres in Gachibowli today.

On the chances of someone making a biopic and which actor he would love to see don his role, Chopra said once he came across any producer with the script, he would first teach the selected hero how to throw the javelin, which he believed was a very difficult art.

“Or else, the whole movie will be a flop. People will ask, “ye kya phekta yaar (what is this chap throwing),” he said bursting into laughter.