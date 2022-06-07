Neeraj Chopra to compete at Paavo Nurmi Games in his first event since Olympics

Neeraj Chopra is set to compete in men's javelin throw at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku Finland, with the list featuring World Champion Anderson Peters and World Championship gold medallist Johannes Vetter among others.

This is set to be the Olympic gold medallist's first event since the Tokyo Games last year.

Neeraj had won the Gold Medal in javelin throw at the Olympics, becomig the first track-and-field athlete to win an Olympic Gold from the country.

