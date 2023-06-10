Magazine



Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Paavo Nurmi Games, misses second event since sustaining muscle strain

Event organisers said that Neeraj Chopra has informed them about the “cancellation” of his participation in the World Athletics Continental Tour gold level event due to “health” issues.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 20:21 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File image of Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. | Photo Credit: ANI
Recovering from a muscle strain he had sustained last month, superstar Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the prestigious Paavo Nurmi Games to be held on June 13 at Turku in Finland.

Event organisers said that the Olympic champion has informed them about the “cancellation” of his participation in the World Athletics Continental Tour gold level event due to “health” issues.

“Javelin Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra cancelled his participation in the Paavo Nurmi Games. Chopra’s manager messaged the competition organisers that the athlete has health problems, which is why the (his) competition had to be cancelled,” said a statement on the website of the Finnish Athletics Federation.

“Of course, peak cancellations are always upsetting. At the moment, there seem to be quite a few 90m javelin throwers from recent years injured. Chopra’s second-best result of all time is from Turku last summer and he was certainly looking forward to the competition at least as much as we were,” said Jari Salonen, CEO of PN Turku Oy, which organises the Paavo Nurmi Games.

On May 29, Chopra has issued a statement that he suffered a muscle strain during training and was pulling out of the FBK Games (June 4) at Hengelo in the Netherlands as a precautionary measure.

“Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury,” the world No. 1 had said on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games. Injuries are part of the journey, but it’s never easy. I am on the road to recovery, and will aim to be back on the track in June.” The 25-year-old had enjoyed a perfect start to the season by winning the Doha Diamond League on May 5 with a throw of 88.67m.

It is not yet clear when Chopra will return to action, though there are more than two months before the World Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary, which is the major event this year, along with the Diamond League Finals and the Asian Games.

Last month, the sports ministry, while clearing Chopra’s training proposal in Finland, had said that he will take part in multiple World Athletics gold-level events in June by basing at Kuortane Olympic Training Centre in that country during this time.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

