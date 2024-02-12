MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

New Delhi ‘National’ Marathon to be held on February 25

The marathon, recognized by the Athletics Federation of India, will be a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 16:58 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: The Delhi Half Marathon in 2022.
FILE PHOTO: The Delhi Half Marathon in 2022. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Delhi Half Marathon in 2022. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The ninth edition of New Delhi Marathon, recognised by Athletics Federation of India (AFI) as a national event and a qualifying meet for Paris Olympics, will be held at the JLN Stadium here on February 25.

The top five finishers among the elite runners — both men and women — will receive prize money. Both the men’s and women’s marathon winners will pocket Rs 1.5 lakh while the second place finishers will get Rs 1 lakh.

The third, fourth and fifth place finishers will win Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.

The Paris Olympics marathon race qualifying times for men and women are 2 hours, 8 minutes and 10 seconds and 2 hours, 26 minutes and 50 seconds, respectively.

No Indian marathoner ran in the Tokyo Olympics and no one has qualified for Paris Games so far. The qualifying window closes on June 30.

Last year, Man Singh won the men’s elite race in a time of 02:14:13 while Jyoti Shankar Gawate took the top prize among women with 02:53:04.

Related Topics

New Delhi Marathon /

Athletics Federation of India /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC v PFC?
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Delhi ‘National’ Marathon to be held on February 25
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 12 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja picks seven wickets, Saurashtra hammers Rajasthan by 218 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Alonso says Hamilton can bring something extra to Ferrari
    Reuters
  5. New Chinese teen swim star Pan crashes out of 200m heats
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. New Delhi ‘National’ Marathon to be held on February 25
    PTI
  2. Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum has died in a car crash in Kenya, fellow athlete says
    AP
  3. High jumper Tejaswin Shankar wins season-opening meet in Belgium
    PTI
  4. Play fair, says Anurag Thakur inaugurating testing centre for health supplements used by athletes
    PTI
  5. Jamaican sprinter Fraser-Pryce to retire after Paris 2024 Olympics
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 10 LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC v PFC?
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Delhi ‘National’ Marathon to be held on February 25
    PTI
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 12 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja picks seven wickets, Saurashtra hammers Rajasthan by 218 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Alonso says Hamilton can bring something extra to Ferrari
    Reuters
  5. New Chinese teen swim star Pan crashes out of 200m heats
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment