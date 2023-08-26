MagazineBuy Print

Video - World Athletics Championships 2023: Lyles completes sprint double with third straight world 200m title

Five days after capturing his first world title in the 100m, the 26-year-old Lyles pulled away down the straight to win in 19.52 seconds, just shy of his world-leading time of 19.47.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 02:03 IST , BUDAPEST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
USA’s Noah Lyles celebrates winning the Men’s 200m gold medal during the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre on Friday in Budapest, Hungary.
USA’s Noah Lyles celebrates winning the Men’s 200m gold medal during the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre on Friday in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

USA’s Noah Lyles celebrates winning the Men’s 200m gold medal during the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre on Friday in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

American Noah Lyles stormed to his third consecutive world 200 metres title on Friday and became the first man to win the sprint double since Jamaican great Usain Bolt in 2015.

Five days after capturing his first world title in the 100m, the 26-year-old Lyles pulled away down the straight to win in 19.52 seconds, just shy of his world-leading time of 19.47.

U.S. team mate Erriyon Knighton, bronze medallist at last year’s worlds, upgraded to silver in 19.75, while Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, second in the 100 final, took bronze in 19.81.

Olympic champion Andre De Grasse of Canada was sixth.

More to follow...

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships /

Noah Lyles /

Erriyon Knighton /

Letsile Tebogo /

Andre De Grasse /

Usain Bolt

