MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics Championships 2023: Rojas claims fourth straight triple jump title with last attempt

Rojas sneaked into the final round of eight jumpers in last place before summoning a magical 15.08 metres on her final attempt to overtake Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 02:08 IST , BUDAPEST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas celebrates after winning the Women’s Triple Jump gold medal during the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre on Friday in Budapest, Hungary.
Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas celebrates after winning the Women’s Triple Jump gold medal during the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre on Friday in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas celebrates after winning the Women’s Triple Jump gold medal during the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre on Friday in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela soared to her fourth consecutive world triple jump title on Friday, securing victory on her sixth and last jump to narrowly avoid disaster.

The world record holder and Olympic champion - unbeaten in more than two years - only sneaked into the final round of eight jumpers in last place before summoning a magical 15.08 metres on her final attempt to overtake Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine.

“It was very difficult,” Rojas said. “The fact that I won the competition with my last attempt makes it very special and memorable. This is my seventh World Championships gold in a row (outdoors and indoors) but this is the most special of all of them.”

Bekh-Romanchuk, silver medallist in the long jump at the 2019 worlds, had to settle for another silver with 15.00.

“Maybe people saw my calm, focused and confident face, but believe me, nobody knows what I felt deep inside,” said Bekh-Romanchuk, whose best jump was her opener.

“You cannot imagine how many people helped me to step on the podium tonight, especially during last month when I got a couple of injures. I think Yulimar Rojas also had a difficult season, but I was sure she could jump over 15 metres.”

Leyanis Perez Hernandez of Cuba won the bronze with 14.96.

“I knew if someone could change the result at the last minute, it would be Yulimar Rojas,” Perez Hernandez said.

“It is my first medal at a World Championships and I am very proud, but today was not my day. I did not have my moment, which only means that I will continue to work hard and develop.

“I have some bitter feelings, but I am proud that I can take a medal home and put it around my mother’s neck.”

Rojas, whose world record is a massive 15.74m, was eighth with just 14.33m and three fouls through five jumps, throwing her hand up in frustration with each failed attempt. The biggest upset of these championships seemed imminent.

“My last attempt was proof of the hard work I have done - my mental state and my self confidence,” she said.

Rojas gave herself a very animated pep talk before taking off down the runway and then, after landing what appeared to be around the 15m mark in the pit, squeezed her eyes shut hopefully before the winning distance was posted.

Related stories

Related Topics

Yulimar Rojas /

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Video - World Athletics Championships 2023: Shericka Jackson wins 200m gold in second-best time ever
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Rojas claims fourth straight triple jump title with last attempt
    Reuters
  3. World Athletics Championships: Germany’s Neugebauer emerges as surprise decathlon leader after five events
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Japan’s Kitaguchi takes javelin gold with her last throw
    Reuters
  5. Video - World Athletics Championships 2023: Lyles completes sprint double with third straight world 200m title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: US safely into men’s 4x100m final, Canada out
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Katie Moon defends decision to share pole vault gold with Nina Kennedy
    Reuters
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Newly engaged race walk couple still riding wave of emotions after proposal
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics Championships: Germany’s Neugebauer emerges as surprise decathlon leader after five events
    Reuters
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Japan’s Kitaguchi takes javelin gold with her last throw
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Video - World Athletics Championships 2023: Shericka Jackson wins 200m gold in second-best time ever
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Rojas claims fourth straight triple jump title with last attempt
    Reuters
  3. World Athletics Championships: Germany’s Neugebauer emerges as surprise decathlon leader after five events
    Reuters
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Japan’s Kitaguchi takes javelin gold with her last throw
    Reuters
  5. Video - World Athletics Championships 2023: Lyles completes sprint double with third straight world 200m title
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment