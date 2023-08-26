MagazineBuy Print

Video - World Athletics Championships 2023: Shericka Jackson wins 200m gold in second-best time ever

Jackson ran a brilliant bend, was two metres clear coming into the home straight, and tore home to win by a street in 21.41s. Only Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 21.34 world record from 1988 is faster.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 01:58 IST , BUDAPEST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson celebrates after winning the Women’s 200m gold medal in the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre on Friday in Budapest, Hungary.
Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson celebrates after winning the Women’s 200m gold medal in the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre on Friday in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson celebrates after winning the Women’s 200m gold medal in the World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre on Friday in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson delivered a command performance to retain her world 200 metres title in 21.41 seconds on Friday – the second-fastest time ever run.

Jackson, second in the 100m final, ran a brilliant bend, was two metres clear coming into the home straight and tore home to win by a street. Only Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 21.34 world record from 1988 is faster.

Gabby Thomas took silver in 21.81, while fellow American Sha’Carri Richardson added bronze to her 100m gold with a personal best 21.92.

More to follow...

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships /

Shericka Jackson /

Sha'Carri Richardson

