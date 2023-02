Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs opened his 2023 season with victory in the 60 metres at the Lodz indoor meeting in Poland on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Italian timed 6.57sec in the final to defeat Polish sprinter Dominik Kopec (6.60sec).

After his shock win at the Tokyo Olympics, Jacobs went on to clinch the world indoor 60m title in Belgrade last year before adding the European champion over 100m in August at Munich.