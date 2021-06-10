More Sports Athletics Athletics Double Olympian Shobha meets Telangana IT minister for house site The 41-year-old Shobha met the Telangana IT minister K.T. Rama Rao at the initiative of Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy. V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 10 June, 2021 18:24 IST Double Olympian J.J. Shobha handing over a representation for a house site to Telangana Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Thursday. Also seen (from left) her husband Ajay Bharathi and the SATS chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT V.V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad 10 June, 2021 18:24 IST Double Olympian and national record holder in heptathlon, J.J. Shobha, finally found a ray of hope in getting a house site after a 14-year-long struggle.The 41-year-old Shobha met the Telangana IT minister K.T. Rama Rao at the initiative of Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy on Thursday.READ| Winning gold at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics will be special: Krishna Nagar Reddy had briefed Rao on how the former athlete has been running from pillar to post for the site."I have requested KTR Sir to allot me a house site gently reminding that many athletes were given that privilege over the last few years," Shobha informed Sportstar.Shobha, who represented India in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics and showed great fighting spirit in Athens Games by competing in the 800m despite a serious injury after the javelin competition to finish a creditable 11th overall.READ| Japan's Sapporo unprepared for Olympics amid COVID-19 resurgence She requested the minister to allot at least 200 square yards even though many were given 1,000 and 500 square yards sites. "The minister told me that he was not aware of the case but assured of prompt and positive action at the earliest," Shobha said."By all means, Shobha deserves a fair deal having also won the 4x400 m relay gold in the 2002 Asian meet in Colombo besides a bronze and a silver in the Asian meet later on," said Reddy. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.