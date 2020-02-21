Over 100 athletes to compete in Chennai Triathlon Asian Cup 2020

The Tamil Nadu Triathlon Association, under the aegis of the Indian Triathlon Federation, will conduct the 2020 NTT Chennai ASTC Triathlon Asian Cup here on Sunday.



It marks the return of the event to India (and Chennai) after twenty years. In all, over 100 participants, including 30 triathletes from countries like France, Luxembourg, Serbia, Japan, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Switzerland, Philippines, Korea, and Romania will participate in the event.



Simultaneously, the senior National championship will also be held. There will be around 70 participants from across the country.



Triathlon being a combination of three sports - swimming (1.5 km), cycling (40 km), and road running (10 km) - the initial sea swimming will be held in the outside area of the INS Adyar Naval establishment, and the roads in the surrounding area will form the arena for the next two phases.



In a press release issued on Friday, the TNTA said that the Indian Coast Guard will provide "Life Guard Cover" in the sea for the triathletes who will also receive assistance from the Indian Navy.

The competition will start at 6.15 a.m. and end by 10 a.m. on Sunday.