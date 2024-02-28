MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympics: Anju Bobby George says Parul Chaudhary among ones to watch out for

Parul Chaudhary shot into the limelight with a gold in the 5000m and silver in the 3000m steeplechase events of the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 16:30 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Silver medallist India’s Parul Chaudhary celebrates after the women’s 3,000m steeplechase final athletics event during the 2022 Asian Games.
Silver medallist India’s Parul Chaudhary celebrates after the women’s 3,000m steeplechase final athletics event during the 2022 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP
infoIcon

Silver medallist India’s Parul Chaudhary celebrates after the women’s 3,000m steeplechase final athletics event during the 2022 Asian Games. | Photo Credit: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP

Athletics Federation of India vice-president Anju Bobby George on Wednesday said Asian Games gold-winning steeplechase runner Parul Chaudhary is among the ones to watch out for at this year’s Paris Olympics where she is expecting more than one medal in javelin throw.

So far, nine Indian track-and-field athletes have qualified for the Games in July-August with defending gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena making the cut in javelin throw.

Chaudhary shot into the limelight with a gold in the 5000m and silver in the 3000m steeplechase events of the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. The 28-year-old is the first Indian to clock less than nine minutes in the 3000m women’s steeplechase.

“A bunch of athletes are performing really well in the international arena from athletics. We are aiming for three (medals) in javelin,” she told PTI Video on the sidelines of Bharat Sports Science Conclave in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“Then we have long jumpers, we have triple jumpers, steeplechase runner Parul Chaudhary is among the ones to watch out for but a lot cannot be predicted about the Olympics,” she added.

A legend in her own right, who won a trailblazing world championship bronze in the long jump, George said she is mighty pleased with how technology has been incorporated to improve the training of athletes.

ALSO READ | Bag with Paris 2024 security plans stolen - sources

“A game-changer I can say, nothing was like this in our time, the changes that are happening in Indian sports, and sports science are playing a big role in every athlete’s career.

“Every athlete is challenging his body, he needs recovery and treatment, and it was not there in India (in the past), but now we are aiming for the Olympics. We are talking about sports science, doping issues, recovery and training, so it is a game changer I can say,” she said.

The other Indian athletes to have qualified for the Paris Games so far are Avinash Sable (men’s 3000m steeplechase), Akashdeep Singh, Vikas Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht (men’s 20km walk), Priyanka Goswami (women’s 20km walk), and Murali Sreeshankar (men’s long jump).

Related Topics

Anju Bobby George /

Parul Choudhary /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL Diary: The shock and celebration — Kerala Blasters’ turnaround against FC Goa
    Sankar Narayanan EH,Stan Rayan
  2. Karnam Malleswari: I feel proud that I was the first one to overcome the hurdles that woman athletes face
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Energy-sapped Chelsea rues missed chances against Liverpool
    AFP
  4. Olympics: Anju Bobby George says Parul Chaudhary among ones to watch out for
    PTI
  5. Playing the Ranji Trophy at the start of the season in October is a prudent call: Sunil Gavaskar
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Olympics: Anju Bobby George says Parul Chaudhary among ones to watch out for
    PTI
  2. Morales Williams 400m indoor record won’t count: officials
    AFP
  3. Coach who tried to force Belarus sprinter home from Tokyo Olympics is banned for five years
    AP
  4. Canadian teenager Morales Williams races to world indoor 400 record
    Reuters
  5. Many varsities’ National champions to skip Khelo India University Games
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL Diary: The shock and celebration — Kerala Blasters’ turnaround against FC Goa
    Sankar Narayanan EH,Stan Rayan
  2. Karnam Malleswari: I feel proud that I was the first one to overcome the hurdles that woman athletes face
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Energy-sapped Chelsea rues missed chances against Liverpool
    AFP
  4. Olympics: Anju Bobby George says Parul Chaudhary among ones to watch out for
    PTI
  5. Playing the Ranji Trophy at the start of the season in October is a prudent call: Sunil Gavaskar
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment