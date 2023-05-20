Parul Chaudhary wins women’s 3000m steeplechase event at World Athletics Bronze Track Night

Indian runner Parul Chaudhary won the women’s 3000m steeplechase event at the World Athletics Bronze Track Night here on Friday night. The 27-year-old Chaudhary, competing in her first meet in the event, covered the distance in 9:41.88s.

Parul, however, was nowhere close to her personal best of 8:57.19s that she achieved in July 2022 to become the first Indian steeplechaser to notch up a sub-nine-minute time in Los Angeles. Parul then broke Suriya Loganathan’s record of 9:04.5s, set in 2012 in New Delhi.

The 3000m is a non-Olympic event. Parul, who also competes in women’s 5000m running, competed in her first meet of the year in California. There she notched up a timing of 15:10.35s.

Meanwhile, in women’s 1500m, Parul’s compatriot Lili Das finished third, clocking a timing of 4:15.23s.