Athletics

Parul Chaudhary wins women’s 3000m steeplechase event at World Athletics Bronze Track Night

Parul, however, was nowhere close to her personal best of 8:57.19s that she achieved in July 2022 to become the first Indian steeplechaser to notch up a sub-nine-minute time in Los Angeles.

Team Sportstar
New York 20 May, 2023 10:51 IST
New York 20 May, 2023 10:51 IST
FILE PHOTO: Parul Chaudhary winner of the women’s 10000m run at TCS World 10K 2022 Bengaluru run at Sree Kantheerava Stadium in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Parul Chaudhary winner of the women’s 10000m run at TCS World 10K 2022 Bengaluru run at Sree Kantheerava Stadium in Bengaluru on May 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Parul, however, was nowhere close to her personal best of 8:57.19s that she achieved in July 2022 to become the first Indian steeplechaser to notch up a sub-nine-minute time in Los Angeles.

Indian runner Parul Chaudhary won the women’s 3000m steeplechase event at the World Athletics Bronze Track Night here on Friday night. The 27-year-old Chaudhary, competing in her first meet in the event, covered the distance in 9:41.88s.

Parul, however, was nowhere close to her personal best of 8:57.19s that she achieved in July 2022 to become the first Indian steeplechaser to notch up a sub-nine-minute time in Los Angeles. Parul then broke Suriya Loganathan’s record of 9:04.5s, set in 2012 in New Delhi.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra to compete at Fanny Blankers-Koen and Paavo Nurmi Games

The 3000m is a non-Olympic event. Parul, who also competes in women’s 5000m running, competed in her first meet of the year in California. There she notched up a timing of 15:10.35s.

Meanwhile, in women’s 1500m, Parul’s compatriot Lili Das finished third, clocking a timing of 4:15.23s.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Mo Farah announces Great North Run as his final race

Murali Sreeshankar on aiming for an Olympic medal, camaraderie for other jumpers, plans for 2023 season

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

Top five moments of the Commonwealth Games

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us