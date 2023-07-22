MagazineBuy Print

Praveen Chithravel finishes sixth in Monaco Diamond League Triple Jump; Burkina Faso's Zango wins it late

Chithravel, who was returning from a hamstring injury, ended with a best of 16.59m, which he pulled off in his fifth and final jump of the event.

Published : Jul 22, 2023 01:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Praveen Chithravel in action.
File Photo: Praveen Chithravel in action. | Photo Credit: AM FARUQUI/The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Praveen Chithravel in action. | Photo Credit: AM FARUQUI/The Hindu

Indian national record-holder Praveen Chitravel finished sixth at the Monaco Diamond League triple jump event, which was won by Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso on Saturday.

MONACO DIAMOND LEAGUE TRIPLE JUMP HIGHLIGHTS

Chithravel, who was returning from a hamstring injury, started slowly, marking only a 15.69m jump in the first round.

But the Tamil Nadu-born athlete improved over the event, finally ending with a best of 16.59m, which he pulled off in his fifth and final jump of the event.

The sixth-place finish gave Chithravel three qualification points for the Diamond League Final race.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Zango ensured a thrilling finish to the competition, when he sprang a massive 17.70 in the final jump of the day, to snatch the top spot from Jamaican wunderkind Jaydon Hibbert, who thought he had won the event with a 17.66m jump in his fourth effort.

Yasser Triki of Algeria finished third with a season-best jump of 17.32.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
