Monaco Diamond League 2023 Live updates: Praveen Chithravel sixth after Round Four

- July 22, 2023 00:55Chithravel goes 16.32
Just 16.32 m from Chithravel in the fourth attempt. No change in his position in the table.
- July 22, 2023 00:47Fourth Round Begins!
Triki starts the fourth round with a 17.03, despite a -1.0 head wind. Hibbert pulls off a massive jump - 17.66m - to take the lead. The 18-year-old Cuban has a season/personal best of 17.87.
- July 22, 2023 00:3916.54m for Praveen Chithravel
Once again, Chithravel improves. Now he is at 16.54. But once again, it is not good enough to move him up the field. If he can pull off his season/personal best, he can go top of the pile.
- July 22, 2023 00:30Third Round Begins!
Zango can only manage 16.74. Hibbert marks his third 17+ jump, but can’t improve his mark.
All three of Martinez, Claye and Pontvianne faults in the third attempt.
Yasser Triki takes the lead with a season-best effort of 17.32.
- July 22, 2023 00:28Chithravel goes 16.44
Better from Chithravel. He goes up to 16.44m. Not close to his best, nor near his competitors. But he has four more jumps left.
- July 22, 2023 00:22Second Round Begins!
Zango faults in the second attempt. Hibbert takes the lead of the event with a 17.23. Claye too faults.
- July 22, 2023 00:18Praveen Chithravel starts with 15.69m
Not the greatest start for the Indian. Just 15.69 from him, the lowest mark so far.
- July 22, 2023 00:16First round in progress
Three-time Olympic medallist Will Claye is next. Only 16.21 from him.
Yasser Triki of Algeria goes next and he puts in a 17.14 to go second.
- July 22, 2023 00:12Triple Jump Action Begins!
Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso sets the first mark - 17.15 m.
Jaydon Hibbert of Jamaica, the reigning Under-20 champion, follows it up with a 17.07.
Cuba’s Lazaro Martinez up next and he faults. Frenchman Jean-Marc Pontvianne starts with a weak 16.71.
- July 22, 2023 00:08Paris Olympics Qualification spot in line
If Chithravel can get to 17.22 tonight, that will book him a place for the Paris Olympics.
- July 22, 2023 00:00Significant absentees
Reigning Olympic and world champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal is the biggest star missing out from the field today.
Andy Díaz of Cuba, who won the Diamond League triple jump event in Florence too is absent today.
- July 21, 2023 23:47When and Where to watch Praveen Chithravel in action at the Diamond League?
Live streaming for Chithravel’s event will be available on Jio Cinema.
The event will be telecast on Sports18 in India.
- July 21, 2023 23:38Multiple Olympic medallists in action today
- July 21, 2023 23:34What can Chithravel deliver tonight?
- July 21, 2023 23:28Praveen Chithravel and Jeswin Aldrin will have to prove fitness ahead of Budapest World Championships says AFI
Despite breaching the tough qualification standards of the World Championships earlier this year, India’s national record holder in the triple jump -- Praveen Chithravel -- and in long jump -- Jeswin Aldrin -- have been informed by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) that they will need to prove their fitness before they will be allowed to compete at the World Championships in Budapest next month.READ MORE
- July 21, 2023 23:21Preview
This will be Praveen Chithravel’s Diamond League debut and he will be the only Indian participating.
The 22-year-old, who set the national record earlier this year, is returning from an injury that kept him away from the Asian Athletics Championships.
Praveen, 22, broke Renjith Maheswary’s seven-year-old national record of 17.30m with a jump of 17.37m at the Prueba de Confrontacion athletics meet in Havana in May this year.
