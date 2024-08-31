MagazineBuy Print

Indian Racing Festival: F4 Championship at Chennai Formula Racing street circuit delayed due technical issues with track

The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) 2024 was marred by controversy after the debut F4 India Championship on a brand-new Chennai Formula Racing street circuit was delayed due to technical issues on Friday.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 16:29 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chennai Formula Racing street circuit.
Chennai Formula Racing street circuit. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B/The Hindu
infoIcon

Chennai Formula Racing street circuit. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B/The Hindu

The debut F4 Indian Championship being held as part of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) 2024 on a brand-new Chennai Formula Racing street circuit was delayed due to technical issues on Friday.

Sportstar understands that the practice session was delayed due to the track not being ready on time.

‘’We regret to inform our fans that due to technical issues, there will be a delay in today’s activities at the Indian Racing Festival at Chennai,” announced the organiser in an official statement.

“We understand the anticipation and excitement around and we are working diligently to resolve this. We appreciate your patience and support as we ensure the best possible experience for everyone. Stay tuned. We will share an updated schedule by 5 p.m,” the statement read.

Sources indicate that the officials are working on turns 10 and 19 which are yet to be cleared by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the official governing body of the motorsports, leading to a certificate not being provided to the organisers.

The organisers of IRF have rescheduled the practice session and qualifying. The free practice session of the F4 Indian Championship will start at 8:00 PM IST while the qualifying race has been postponed to Saturday.

The 3.5-km Chennai Formula Racing Circuit, with 19 corners, goes around the Island Grounds with the start-finish straight on the beach road. However, most of the track consists of long straights interconnected with chicanes, and the layout lends itself to cars going flat out on the straights, reaching very high speeds that should thrill the audiences.

