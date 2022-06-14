Praveen Chitravel sets new meet record in triple jump, qualifies for Worlds

Tamil Nadu triple jumper Praveen Chitravel set a new meet record of 17.18m at the ongoing National Inter-State Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Previous inter-state meet record was held by Punjab's Arpinder Singh - 17.17m in Lucknow in 2014.

The effort, which came in his second attempt, means that Chitravel has qualified for upcoming World Championships in Oregon. The entry standard for worlds is 17.14m.

Chitravel's jump of 17.18m is third on the all-time India list.

More to follow...