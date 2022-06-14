More Sports Athletics Athletics Praveen Chitravel sets new meet record in triple jump, qualifies for Worlds Tamil Nadu triple jumper Praveen Chitravel set a new meet record of 17.18m at the ongoing National Inter-State Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 14 June, 2022 17:35 IST FILE PHOTO: Tamil Nadu triple jumper Praveen Chitravel. - THE HINDU Team Sportstar 14 June, 2022 17:35 IST Tamil Nadu triple jumper Praveen Chitravel set a new meet record of 17.18m at the ongoing National Inter-State Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.Previous inter-state meet record was held by Punjab's Arpinder Singh - 17.17m in Lucknow in 2014.The effort, which came in his second attempt, means that Chitravel has qualified for upcoming World Championships in Oregon. The entry standard for worlds is 17.14m.Chitravel's jump of 17.18m is third on the all-time India list.More to follow... Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :