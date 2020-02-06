Kannur University athletes, on your marks for Dean P.T. Usha

Former India track and field athlete P.T. Usha has been nominated as Kannur University's Dean for the faculty of Sports Science and Physical Education.

The 55-year-old took to social media site Twitter to confirm the news and expressed her delight in taking up the role.

She wrote, "Looking forward to contributing to the betterment of Sports Science and Physical Education."

Usha is one of the celebrated Indian athlete having featured in three Olympics Games.