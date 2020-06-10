Sebastian Coe to get International Olympic Committee membership

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe was nominated for membership to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday.

His joining the IOC would end a five-year wait for the athletics body, which has not had any representation in the IOC since Lamine Diack's departure in 2015.

“The nomination is pending proof that he has stepped down from an active role in a consultancy firm,” IOC president Thomas Bach said.

Coe has been repeatedly snubbed due to the potential conflict of interest with other posts he holds. Apart from his role at World Athletics, Coe is also the group chairman of consultancy firm CSM Sport and Entertainment.



“Seb Coe has committed himself to changing his status within the company (he is running) as managing director to a passive position and the necessary documentation will be provided to the IOC ethics commission by the first of July,” Bach told a teleconference.

“Because the executive board has full confidence in Coe, they have decided to put the candidature forward subject to the delivery of such documentation,” he added.