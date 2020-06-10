More Sports Athletics Athletics Sebastian Coe to get International Olympic Committee membership World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has been nominated for membership to the International Olympic Committee. Anirudh Velamuri Chennai 10 June, 2020 22:24 IST Sebastian Coe's appointment to the IOC would end a five-year wait for World Athletics, which has not had any representation in the IOC since Lamine Diack's departure in 2015. - AP Anirudh Velamuri Chennai 10 June, 2020 22:24 IST World Athletics president Sebastian Coe was nominated for membership to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday.His joining the IOC would end a five-year wait for the athletics body, which has not had any representation in the IOC since Lamine Diack's departure in 2015. “The nomination is pending proof that he has stepped down from an active role in a consultancy firm,” IOC president Thomas Bach said.RELATED| Sebastian Coe urges kids to take up sport to battle coronavirus Coe has been repeatedly snubbed due to the potential conflict of interest with other posts he holds. Apart from his role at World Athletics, Coe is also the group chairman of consultancy firm CSM Sport and Entertainment. “Seb Coe has committed himself to changing his status within the company (he is running) as managing director to a passive position and the necessary documentation will be provided to the IOC ethics commission by the first of July,” Bach told a teleconference.RELATED| 2021 'last option' for Tokyo Games, says Olympics chief “Because the executive board has full confidence in Coe, they have decided to put the candidature forward subject to the delivery of such documentation,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.