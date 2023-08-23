MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics Championships 2023: Richardson and Jackson on course for 200m showdown

Richardson, seeking to become the first U.S, winner since Allyson Felix in 2009, looked sharp before easing up to win her 200m heat in 22.16, the fastest time of the six races.

Published : Aug 23, 2023 16:16 IST , BUDAPEST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Sha’carri Richardson of the U.S. celebrates after winning gold in 100m alongside silver medalist Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson
Sha’carri Richardson of the U.S. celebrates after winning gold in 100m alongside silver medalist Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Sha’carri Richardson of the U.S. celebrates after winning gold in 100m alongside silver medalist Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson | Photo Credit: REUTERS

American Sha’Carri Richardson and Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, first and second in the 100 metres final on Monday, safely negotiated the next step in their World Championship rivalry as they cruised through their 200m first-round heats on Wednesday.

On another roasting morning Richardson, seeking to become the first U.S, winner since Allyson Felix in 2009, looked sharp before easing up to win her heat in 22.16, the fastest time of the six races.

Fourth-placed 100m finisher Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast went through from the same heat, while defending champion Jackson was in cruise control winning her heat in 22.50.

FOLLOW | World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE updates

Gabby Thomas, quickest in the world this year with 21.60 to win the U.S. trials in July - making her the fourth-fastest woman in history - looked superb in winning her heat in 22.26.

Jamaican Kevona Davis was not far behind in the same heat, easing up to a 22.49 time.

Briton Dina Asher-Smith, the 2019 champion and bronze medallist last year, also went through with 22.46, as American Kayla White had a bit of a scare as she eased up a little too soon and only just made the third automatic qualifying slot.

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, silver medallist last year and who took bronze in the 100m on Monday, opted not to run in 200 but plans to return to the track for the sprint relay.

Poland’s Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who defected from Belarus after her high-profile fallout with her home country at the Tokyo Olympics, finished fifth in her heat in 22.88 but advanced as one of the fastest losers, having gone out at the heat stage in the 100m.

The semifinals are on Thursday, with the final on Friday.

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics Championships /

Sha'Carri Richardson /

Shericka Jackson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE updates, Day 5: India’s Jeswin 8m, Sreeshankar 7.74m in long jump qualification; latest results
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Richardson and Jackson on course for 200m showdown
    Reuters
  3. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final LIVE Updates, Round 2 Chess World Cup 2023: Pragg eyes historic win with black pieces against Carlsen after first round ends in draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Round 1 Final Highlights, Chess World Cup 2023: Pragg draws against Carlsen with white; Abasov beats Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  5. US was not fully prepared heading into Women’s World Cup, says Horan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Richardson and Jackson on course for 200m showdown
    Reuters
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE updates, Day 5: India’s Jeswin 8m, Sreeshankar 7.74m in long jump qualification; latest results
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Gardiner out of world 400m as Van Niekerk sneaks through
    AP
  4. Indians at World Athletics Championships 2023: Start times and event list on Day Five
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Tausaga wins women’s discus throw gold with massive personal best, Allman takes silver
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE updates, Day 5: India’s Jeswin 8m, Sreeshankar 7.74m in long jump qualification; latest results
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Richardson and Jackson on course for 200m showdown
    Reuters
  3. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Final LIVE Updates, Round 2 Chess World Cup 2023: Pragg eyes historic win with black pieces against Carlsen after first round ends in draw
    Team Sportstar
  4. Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Round 1 Final Highlights, Chess World Cup 2023: Pragg draws against Carlsen with white; Abasov beats Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  5. US was not fully prepared heading into Women’s World Cup, says Horan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment