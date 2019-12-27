More Sports Athletics Athletics Shannon Miller named Mumbai marathon ambassador Miller's tally of five medals (two silvers, three bronzes) at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona was the most medals won by a US athlete across sport at the Summer Games. Team Sportstar 27 December, 2019 19:12 IST Shannon Miller - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 27 December, 2019 19:12 IST American gymnastic great, will be the International event ambassador of the 17th Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020. The announcement about the association with the seven-time Olympics medallist and nine-time world champion was made by Procam International, the race promoter. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and established a foundation devoted to women’s health to help them make health a priority.Her tally of five medals (two silvers, three bronzes) at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona was the most medals won by a US athlete across sport at the Summer Games.The TMM is amongst the world’s leading marathons and with prize money of $ 405,000, the race in Mumbai on January 19 will witness over 50,000 participants, including leading Indian, international distance runners, amateurs and fitness enthusiasts.The American sporting ace stated: “Sport has the power to bring the community together and a marathon is an ideal example. It is a great leveller. At the start-line, everyone comes together with a touch of anxiousness and excitement. I have been fortunate to be part of events which have sport on the highest of levels, a wonderful sense of goodwill and sportsmanship.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.