I’ll give it a shot! Belgian Boumkwo becomes instant hurdler to save her team from disqualification

Boumkwo clocked 32.81sec, finishing last in the race in Chorzow won by Spain's Teresa Errandonea in 13.22sec after stepping in at the last moment to replace injured compatriot Anne Zagre, a specialist in the discipline.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 07:32 IST , Krakow, Poland - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Belgium’s shot putter Jolien Maliga Boumkwo in action during the women’s 100m hurdles during the European Team Athletics Championships at Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland, on June 24, 2023. 
Belgium’s shot putter Jolien Maliga Boumkwo in action during the women’s 100m hurdles during the European Team Athletics Championships at Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland, on June 24, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Aleksandra Szmigiel/REUTERS
infoIcon

Belgium's shot putter Jolien Maliga Boumkwo in action during the women's 100m hurdles during the European Team Athletics Championships at Silesian Stadium, Chorzow, Poland, on June 24, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Aleksandra Szmigiel/REUTERS

Talk about taking one for the team.

Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo suddenly had to become an expert in the 100m hurdles at the European Athletics Team Championships on Saturday to avoid her side being disqualified.

Boumkwo clocked 32.81sec, finishing last in the race in Chorzow won by Spain’s Teresa Errandonea in 13.22sec after stepping in at the last moment to replace injured compatriot Anne Zagre, a specialist in the discipline.

No other hurdler in the Belgian team was available and in the event of a no-show, Belgium would have been disqualified.

“My team is the most important thing for me,” said 29-year-old Boumkwo, dressed in tracksuit bottoms and towering over her rivals.

She had to step over the hurdles rather than jump but finished with a huge smile having secured vital points for her struggling team.

“I couldn’t let it happen to lose by one point. That’s why I considered taking part in 100m hurdles. There was no risk for me if I took it calmly.”

On Friday, Boumkwo, who is also Belgian hammer throw champion, had finished seventh in the shot put competition played out as part of the European Games.

After 25 of 37 events and with just Sunday left on the programme, Belgium are 16th and last and face relegation to the second division.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
