Sports ministry extends contract of foreign coaches and support staff for athletics

India’s Union Sports Ministry on Saturday said it has extended the contract of nine foreign coaches and support personnel, including the high-performance director of athletics, with an eye on the 2024 Olympics and the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

The ministry had decided in July to draw up extended contracts for foreign and Indian coaches in alignment with the Olympic cycle.

Speaking about the decision, sports minister Kiren Rijiju said it will benefit the athletes tremendously.

“Coaches play the most vital part in moulding our athletes to reach the elite level and this also improves India’s chances in various major international events going ahead,” he said.

Indian athletics legend and World Championships medallist Anju Bobby George welcomed the move.

“This is a very welcome move and will benefit athletes in a big way. In athletics, more than in other disciplines, techniques and continuous training are very important, since the competition season is usually very long,” she said in a press release.

The performance of the coaches and support staff will be reviewed annually, with the results of athletes in major international events being the main indicator of performance.