Srabani, Krishna take bronze in Jamaica meet

Stan Rayan
KOCHI
23 May, 2021 21:10 IST

Srabani has probably been the most active Indian athlete this year after having run in more than a dozen meets in Jamaica.(File photo) - Biswaranjan Rout

Srabani Nanda won the women's 200m bronze in the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's Destiny Series-1 meet at Kingston on Saturday.

Nanda is probably the most active Indian athlete this year, having run in more than a dozen meets in Jamaica. She clocked 23.32 seconds.

Roneisha McGregor, a member of the Jamaican team, which won the 4x400m mixed relay silver at the 2019 World championships in Doha, took the gold in 22.99s.

Meanwhile, Chennai's 18-year-old Krishna Jayasankar hit a personal best with an effort of 48.09m to finish third in the women's discus throw in the same meet.

It's the best throw by an Indian junior this year. Jamaica's Samantha Hall won the gold with 53.76m.