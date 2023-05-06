Athletics

Sumit Antil breaks his World Record at Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships 2023

Chennai 06 May, 2023
Sumit Antil broke his world record in the F64 javelin throw category at the fifth Indian Open Para Athletics International Championships in Bengaluru on Saturday.

He bettered his throw of 68.62m in the 2022 edition with a 70 plus throw this time. His 70.17m throw ensured qualification for the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Antil won gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics with a throw of 68.55m.

In an interview to ‘Sportstar’ after the Paralympics, he said he wanted to cross the 75m-mark at the 2022 Asian Games before going for his ultimate dream of throwing beyond 80m.

Sumit had won gold in the men’s javelin F64/44 final with a world record throw of 68.55m at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. He had bested his own previous world record in F64 in the competition. 

