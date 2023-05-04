Neeraj Chopra: If I could bowl like I throw javelin, I can join IPL

“In javelin throw, there’s a rule that you throw from the shoulder. If they said you can throw like a Javelin, then I can join cricket,” said Neeraj Chopra during a press conference ahead of the Diamond League meeting in Doha on Thursday. The 25-year-old Neeraj was jokingly asked if he saw himself going to the Indian Premier League post his javelin career.

Reigning Diamond League champion Neeraj made an interesting point about how the improvement in Indian Javelin Throw had been a long-term project and it did not happen just because of his gold medal at Tokyo Olympics and success at World Championships and Diamond League.

Neeraj replied, ”Cricket is very popular in India. Indian bowlers are also really good. They have really fast arm. In javelin also, we need a fast arm, so it is naturally trained in India. This is also a plus point for us.”

In his first event this season, Neeraj faces tough competition as the field includes reigning world champion Anderson Peters and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch, who is the world leader this year with 88.38m. “It’s always good when you have big competitors. This is my first competition for the season. Jakub Vadlejch already threw 88.38 in Potchefstroom. Tomorrow will be great competition in Javelin Throw and also the most important thing, Doha is famous for 90m throws. Hopefully, tomorrow will be a great result,” said Neeraj, indicating he will be gunning for the elite 90m mark which has eluded him thus far.

Neeraj reflected on how his life has changed not only as an athlete in general but also as an athlete from India. “In India, people have started following athletics more closely. It was first Olympic gold in athletics for India and whether it was Olympics or Paralympics, Tokyo was really good for Indian sport. I feel post Tokyo Olympics, we have seen a change in India. A lot more junior athletes are coming up in javelin and other sports. Hopefully, we will win more medals in Olympics and other big events in the coming years,” he said.