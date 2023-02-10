Tajinderpal strikes gold at Asian indoor athletics championships

Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the men’s shot put gold in the 10 th Asian indoor athletics championships which began in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Friday with Karanveer taking silver.

Also winning silver medals were triple jumper Praveen Chithravel and Swapna Barman in the women’s pentathlon, both with indoor national records.

Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin also bettered the men’s national indoor record while topping the qualification round with 7.93m.

The results (gold medallists and Indian performances):

Men: Triple jump: 1. Fang Yaoqing (Chn) 17.20m, 2. Praveen Chithravel (Ind) 16,98m, NR OR 16.26, Amanjeet Singh, 2008, 12. A.B. Arun (Ind) 14.12.

Shot put: 1. Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Ind) 19.49m, 2. Karanveer Singh (Ind) 19.37.

Women: 60m: 1. Farzaneh Fasihi (IRI) 7.28s, 4. Archana Suseentran (Ind) 7.39.

3000m: 1. Caroline Chepkoech Kipkiru (Kaz) 9:01.98s.

Pentathlon: 1. Ekaterina Voronina (Uzb) 4386 pts, 2. Swapna Barman (Ind) 4119 pts, NR, OR Purnima Hembram, 4062, 2017; 8. Sowmiya Murugan (Ind) 3654.