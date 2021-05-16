Tokyo Paralympics: Indian team to be picked on June 15-16

The Indian para-athletics team for the Tokyo Paralympic Games in August-September will be picked during a two-day trial in New Delhi on June 15 and 16, the national governing body said.

The trials will be conducted as per the strict safety guidelines of the government and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of COVID-19.

"Athletes who are attending the trials should bring COVID-19 negative reports taken 72 hours prior to the trials," a statement from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) said.

Tokyo Paralympics marks 100 days to opening ceremonies

Only those athletes who have a valid International Paralympic Committee (IPC) license card and have achieved the Minimum Qualification Standard (MQS) of the Tokyo Paralympic Games are eligible to attend the trials.

"Also note that athletes should have their passports with a minimum of nine-month validity. Those who are in review sports class status for the year 2020 and 2021 are also eligible to participate in the trials."

The Tokyo Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held from August 24 to September 5.