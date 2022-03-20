More Sports Athletics Athletics Venezuela's Rojas sets triple jump world record Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas bettered her own women's triple jump world record with a leap of 15.74 metres to win gold at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Sunday. Reuters 20 March, 2022 18:11 IST Yulimar Rojas, of Venezuela, reacts after setting a new world record in the Women's triple jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. - AP Reuters 20 March, 2022 18:11 IST Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas bettered her own women's triple jump world record with a leap of 15.74 metres to win gold at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade on Sunday.The Olympic champion beat her previous best of 15.67 metres set at the Tokyo Games last year.More to follow... Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :