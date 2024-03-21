Victoria Ohuruogu cleared of anti-doping violation for prohibited association

British sprinter Victoria Ohuruogu said on Thursday that she had been cleared of an anti-doping violation relating to an alleged prohibited association with a banned athlete.

Ohuruogu was allegedly being coached by her Italian boyfriend Antonio Infantino, whose three-year doping ban ends in December, but this was dismissed by a UK Anti-Doping panel.

“An independent panel has emphatically dismissed the charge of prohibited association against me, finding that it was ‘not satisfied, let alone comfortably satisfied’ that I have broken any rules,” Ohuruogu told ITV News on Thursday.

“I take my anti-doping obligations extremely seriously and am pleased that the truth of the matter - which is exactly as I have always maintained - has now been confirmed,’ she said.

British 400 metres champion Ohuruogu, who will aim to qualify for this year’s Paris 2024 Olympics, added that despite the ruling the time away from the track came at a cost.

“It has ... cost me the chance to run in what would have been career-defining events (including in a World Championship bronze medal winning team), and caused huge disruption to my preparation and training in an Olympic year,” she said.

“I’m now eager to put this firmly behind me, get my head down, and train hard for the outdoor season and - hopefully - the Olympics. The GB team is very strong, and I hope to be able to contribute to its continued success,” she said.

Ohuruogu was left out of Britain’s relay team at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, having helped the country to a 4x400m relay bronze at the World and European Championships in 2022, although she did compete in the individual event.