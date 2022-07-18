Athletics

Fraser-Pryce back on top, leads Jamaican sweep in 100 meters

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce, mother of a 4-year-old son, Zyon, led all the way and crossed the line in 10.67 seconds.

AP
18 July, 2022 09:17 IST
18 July, 2022 09:17 IST
Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce poses for selfies after winning gold in the women’s 100 metres final.

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce poses for selfies after winning gold in the women’s 100 metres final. | Photo Credit: Brian Snyder

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce, mother of a 4-year-old son, Zyon, led all the way and crossed the line in 10.67 seconds.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sped her way back to the top of the sprint game on Sunday, winning her fifth world title at 100 meters by leading a Jamaican sweep and knocking off the reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

The 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce, mother of a 4-year-old son, Zyon, led all the way and crossed the line in 10.67 seconds. She beat Shericka Jackson by 0.06 seconds while Thompson-Herah finished a surprising third in 10.81.

Also Read
World Athletics Championship 2022: Warholm quiets injury concerns with dominant 400m hurdles heat, Ealey wins shot put title

A night that started with thoughts that Thompson-Herah might knock off Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 34-year-old world record of 10.49 closed instead with Fraser-Pryce setting a world-championships record. Marion Jones set the old mark of 10.70 in 1999.

With her blonde and green-tinted hair waving in the breeze as she worked through her victory lap, Fraser-Pryce was all smiles — a different reaction than last year in Tokyo, when she finished second.

“I went back home and I worked and I worked and I came out here, and I had the success,” a beaming Fraser-Pryce said in her on-track interview.

She’ll add it to titles she won in 2009, ’13, ‘15 and ’19. She also won the Olympics in 2008 and 2012.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

Meet Avinash Sable, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and Birmingham 2022

Meet Sreeshankar, one of India’s medal prospects at the Worlds and CWG 2022

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

A potent six-pack

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us