World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in heptathlon

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

The heptathlon event is considered to be one of the most intense event of the competition. Here are some of the title contenders in this event at Budapest:

Anna Hall

With reigning multiple world and Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam missing out, the door has opened up for America’s Anna Hall to stake claim for the Heptathlon title.

Having won the bronze medal at the Eugene championship, the 22-year-old raised her game this year by recording 6988 points in May, which is the fifth-best haul in women’s heptathlon and the best this season by some distance.

Personal Best: 6988 points

Season’s Best: 6988 points

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson before the women’s long jump final at the Muller Anniversary Games. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is another top contender for the coveted women’s heptathlon world championship title.

Having won gold in Doha, in 2019, Johnson-Thompson will look to bank on her experience to take full advantage of her rival Thiam’s absence.

Personal Best: 6981 points

Season’s Best: 6556 points

Anouk Vetter

Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands reacts after competing in the Women’s Heptathlon 200m Heat 3 during the Athletics competition on day 7 of the European Championships Munich 2022 | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

A silver medallist in the Tokyo Olympics and the Eugene Championship, Anouk Vetter’s heptathlon career has been on the upward curve in recent years.

But 2023 hasn’t been kind to the Dutch athlete, with the 30-year-old yet to register a full heptathlon score this year, following an injury break.

Personal Best: 6867 points

Season’s Best: ---

DARK HORSE - Saga Vanninen

Saga Vanninen of Finland competes in the Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put Group A during the Athletics competition on day 7 of the European Championships Munich 2022. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

At just 20 years, Saga Vanninen is the youngest participant in the heptathlon event in Budapest.

The Finnish athlete, who has two junior world championship titles in her mantle, set a personal best score of 6391 points earlier this year.

Personal Best: 6391 points

Season’s Best:6391 points