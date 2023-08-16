MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in heptathlon

With reigning multiple world and Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam missing out, season leader Anna Hall is the favourite to claim the heptathlon title.

Published : Aug 16, 2023 17:43 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Anna Hall reacts as she wins the 800 meter race for the women’s heptathlon competition, which secured her the gold medal in the event, during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene.
Anna Hall reacts as she wins the 800 meter race for the women’s heptathlon competition, which secured her the gold medal in the event, during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Anna Hall reacts as she wins the 800 meter race for the women’s heptathlon competition, which secured her the gold medal in the event, during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene. | Photo Credit: AP

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

The heptathlon event is considered to be one of the most intense event of the competition. Here are some of the title contenders in this event at Budapest:

Anna Hall

With reigning multiple world and Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam missing out, the door has opened up for America’s Anna Hall to stake claim for the Heptathlon title.

Having won the bronze medal at the Eugene championship, the 22-year-old raised her game this year by recording 6988 points in May, which is the fifth-best haul in women’s heptathlon and the best this season by some distance.

Personal Best: 6988 points

Season’s Best: 6988 points

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson before the women’s long jump final at the Muller Anniversary Games.
Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson before the women’s long jump final at the Muller Anniversary Games. | Photo Credit: Reuters
lightbox-info

Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson before the women’s long jump final at the Muller Anniversary Games. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is another top contender for the coveted women’s heptathlon world championship title.

Having won gold in Doha, in 2019, Johnson-Thompson will look to bank on her experience to take full advantage of her rival Thiam’s absence.

Personal Best: 6981 points

Season’s Best: 6556 points

Anouk Vetter

Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands reacts after competing in the Women’s Heptathlon 200m Heat 3 during the Athletics competition on day 7 of the European Championships Munich 2022
Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands reacts after competing in the Women’s Heptathlon 200m Heat 3 during the Athletics competition on day 7 of the European Championships Munich 2022 | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands reacts after competing in the Women’s Heptathlon 200m Heat 3 during the Athletics competition on day 7 of the European Championships Munich 2022 | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

A silver medallist in the Tokyo Olympics and the Eugene Championship, Anouk Vetter’s heptathlon career has been on the upward curve in recent years.

But 2023 hasn’t been kind to the Dutch athlete, with the 30-year-old yet to register a full heptathlon score this year, following an injury break.

Personal Best: 6867 points

Season’s Best: ---

DARK HORSE - Saga Vanninen

Saga Vanninen of Finland competes in the Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put Group A during the Athletics competition on day 7 of the European Championships Munich 2022.
Saga Vanninen of Finland competes in the Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put Group A during the Athletics competition on day 7 of the European Championships Munich 2022. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

Saga Vanninen of Finland competes in the Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put Group A during the Athletics competition on day 7 of the European Championships Munich 2022. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

At just 20 years, Saga Vanninen is the youngest participant in the heptathlon event in Budapest.

The Finnish athlete, who has two junior world championship titles in her mantle, set a personal best score of 6391 points earlier this year.

Personal Best: 6391 points

Season’s Best:6391 points

World Record -  Jackie Joyner-Kersee - 7291 points - 1988 Seoul Olympics
World Championships Record - Jackie Joyner-Kersee - 7128 points - Rome, 1987
Olympic Record - Jackie Joyner-Kersee - 7291 points - 1988 Seoul Olympics
World-leading performance in 2023 - Anna Hall - 6988 points - Gotzis, Austria

Related stories

Related Topics

World Athletics Championships 2023 /

World Athletics /

Heptathlon

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Live FIDE World Cup 2023 updates, quarterfinals: Gukesh needs win on-demand vs Carlsen; Arjun leads vs Praggnandhaa; Vidit - Abasov draw first game
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in decathlon
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in heptathlon
    Team Sportstar
  4. Excited to see how Bumrah is going to come back, says L. Balaji 
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Australia vs England Highlights, Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal: ENG win 3 - 1; Qualify for the World Cup final; Russo, Toone and Hemp score for the Lionesses
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in decathlon
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in heptathlon
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s high jump
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s high jump
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s 5000m
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Live FIDE World Cup 2023 updates, quarterfinals: Gukesh needs win on-demand vs Carlsen; Arjun leads vs Praggnandhaa; Vidit - Abasov draw first game
    Team Sportstar
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in decathlon
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in heptathlon
    Team Sportstar
  4. Excited to see how Bumrah is going to come back, says L. Balaji 
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Australia vs England Highlights, Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal: ENG win 3 - 1; Qualify for the World Cup final; Russo, Toone and Hemp score for the Lionesses
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment