World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s high jump

The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in Budapest from August 19 to 27.
Here are the top three contenders for the gold medal in women’s high jump in the Hungarian capital:
Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine)
Yaroslava Mahuchikh is a 21-year-old jumper from Ukraine. She is a two-time World Championships silver medallist, Olympic bronze medallist and the reigning Diamond League and European champion.
This season, she has won the Diamond League meeting in Rabat while finishing third in Lausanne and Monaco.
Personal Best: 2.06m
Season’s Best: 2:02m
Nicola Olyslagers (Australia)
Nicolas Olyslagers is a 26-year-old jumper from Australia. She is a former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and the reigning Olympic silver medallist.
Olyslagers finished fifth at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene and third at the Diamond League final in Zurich.
This season, she has won Diamond League meetings in Paris, Lausanne and Monaco while finishing second in Silesia.
Personal Best: 2:02m
Season’s Best: 2.02m
Iryna Gerashchenko (Ukraine)
Iryna Gerashchenko is a 28-year-old jumper from Ukraine. She lost out to Italy’s Elena Vallortigara on bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene on countback. She also finished fourth at Tokyo Olympics.
However, she has been having the season of her life this year - winning the Diamond League meeting in Silesia, finishing second in Rabat, Lausanne and Monaco, and fifth in Paris
Personal Best: 2.00m
Season’s Best: 2.00m
Here’s an athlete who could prove to be the dark horse:-
Eleanor Patterson (Australia)
Australia’s Eleanor Patterson, 27, is the reigning world champion and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist.
Patterson has not been much active this season. She has taken in only three meets - ninth and fourth at the Diamond League meetings in Silesia and Monaco, respectively and first at Internationales Hochsprungmeeting Heilbronn in Marktplatz, Heilbronn.
Personal Best: 2.02m
Season’s Best: 1.96m
World Record - 2.09m (Stefka Kostadinova at 1987 World Championships in Rome)
World Championships Record - 2.09m (Stefka Kostadinova at 1987 World Championships in Rome)
Olympic Record - 2.06m (Yelena Slesarenko at 2004 Athens Olympics)
World-leading performance in 2023 - 2.02m (Nicola Olyslagers at 2023 Lausanne Diamond League)
Latest on Sportstar
- Australia vs England LIVE score, Women’s World Cup 2023 semifinal: AUS 0 - 1 ENG; Ella Toone scores opener as England leads; Matildas begin second half on the front foot
- LIVE FIDE World Cup 2023 updates, quarterfinals: Gukesh needs win on-demand vs Carlsen; Arjun leads vs Praggnandhaa; Vidit - Abasov draw first game
- World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in women’s high jump
- World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s high jump
- Deekshita makes a mark as Telangana shines at the junior national-ranking regatta
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE