Athletics

World Athletics Championships: Record-holder Warholm ready for title defence despite injury setback

The Norwegian had a stranglehold on the event after a blockbuster 2021 in which he twice broke the world record and took Olympic gold.

Reuters
14 July, 2022 08:45 IST
14 July, 2022 08:45 IST
Karsten Warholm in action. (File Photo)

Karsten Warholm in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Norwegian had a stranglehold on the event after a blockbuster 2021 in which he twice broke the world record and took Olympic gold.

World record-holder Karsten Warholm is confident of surging past his rivals as he looks to defend his 400 metres hurdles title at the world championships despite tearing his hamstring last month.

The 26-year-old Norwegian had a stranglehold on the event after a blockbuster 2021 in which he twice broke the world record and took Olympic gold in one of the greatest races of all time.

But the injury suffered during the Rabat Diamond League meet in June, his first outing of the season, left him unable to prepare with his usual intensity for the worlds, which begins on Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

“It’s been very challenging because you get this thing and you don’t know how each day will go,” he told reporters at Puma House. “It’s just a personal disaster for me when it happened.”

Also Read
World Athletics Championships: Olympic 100m champion Marcell Jacobs to compete

Although Warholm has not finished a race in 10 months, he has not lost any of his trademark swagger after working to replicate the pressures of competition in his training.

“Of course you want to run some races to get some confidence but on the other hand, confidence is not my problem,” the Olympic champion said.

“It’s going to be challenging in the sense of I don’t know what I can bring to the table.

“But I know for sure that all the training until the injury happened was very, very good.”

He faces a serious challenge from Brazilian Alison dos Santos, who collected bronze in Tokyo and produced the fastest time this year (46.80) at the Stockholm Diamond League meet.

Also Read
World Athletics Championships: Mutaz Barshim, the pride of Qatar

American Rai Benjamin is also hungry for the top of the podium, after settling for silver at the Olympics and in Doha, and will have the benefit of a home crowd to cheer him on.

“The level is very good right now,” said Warholm. “Probably one of the better eras of the event. They are running really fast times now but at the same time I think that I’ve been running some fast times - in the past, at least.”

But if the competition has him rattled, he scarcely showed it on Wednesday. He did not appear to be hampered while walking and was seen playing video games.

“Pretty safe to say that now we’re going in there, we’re going 100%. There is no such thing as going into a championship and feeling just okay,” he said.

The world championships run from July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon.

Read more stories on Athletics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Videos

Neeraj Chopra: Don’t want to be a leader, walking alongside the others is better

Team India send-off for Commonwealth Games - IOA announces rewards for medallists

Anju Bobby George on harassment in sports: Speak up, we will support you

Neeraj Chopra reacts to national record-breaking throw at Stockholm Diamond League 2022

Slide shows

Remembering Milkha Singh, the 'Flying Sikh'

Asian Games glitter, Olympic dreams

IAAF World Championships 2019: Record-breaking athletes in pictures

A potent six-pack

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us