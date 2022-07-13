Mutaz Barshim commands great respect in the world of athletics. Mutaz — meaning pride in Arabic — will hope to complete a hat-trick of gold in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

On August 1, 2021, at the Tokyo Olympics, Mutaz did the unthinkable when he renounced a chance of achieving individual glory in order to uphold an Olympic principle - 'friendship' - at Tokyo's New National Stadium.

Mutaz — meaning pride in Arabic — will hope to complete a hat-trick of gold in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

In a nerve-wracking high jump final, European champion Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz could not be split and ultimately agreed to share the title after clearing 2.37 metres. The athletes were offered an opportunity to take part in a jump-off. But instead, the two settled for the first joint Olympic podium in athletics since 1912.

Mutaz grew up watching his Arab champion father, Essa Mohamed, practising 20km race walking and 10km running at a local club in Doha.

Mutaz's high jump journey had an unusual start. Initially, he began with competitive race walking. He did it for two seasons before coach Helmy Abosalama spotted his jumping potential.

On his Olympic debut at the London Games in 2012, the Qatari athlete won bronze before going one better in Rio, winning a silver medal. He ultimately won gold in Tokyo. The Olympic and Asian Games champion also won two successive World Championships gold in 2017 and 2019.

As Mutaz gears up to defend his World Championships title for the third straight time, the excitement is palpable. Though he is not the season's best high jumper, Mutaz will still be one of the favourites to win the gold medal.